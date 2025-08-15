Middle East Monitor
UNRWA chief: Israel has blocked food entry to Gaza for over 5 months

August 15, 2025 at 9:12 am

Aid trucks loaded with humanitarian supplies remain stranded at the Rafah Border Crossing on the Egyptian side due to Israeli attacks and closed border crossings, the delivery of aid is limited and delayed in Rafah, Egypt on August 6, 2025. [Mohamed Elshahed – Anadolu Agency]

Philip Lazzarini, the commissioner-general of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), said the UN agency, like other non-governmental organisations (NGOs), “has also been banned from bringing in aid to Gaza for over 5 months now.” 

He added on his X account: “Our warehouses in Egypt and Jordan are full of food, medicine, and hygiene supplies enough to fill 6,000 trucks.”

Lazzarini concluded by joining the call of other NGOs to allow UN-managed humanitarian aid into Gaza, saying: “We join the NGOs to call for a ceasefire in Gaza and for aid to be allowed in, managed by the UN system including UNRWA.”

In January, the Israeli ban on UNRWA came into effect, preventing the agency from operating in Gaza, East Jerusalem, and the West Bank.

