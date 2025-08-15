Smotrich’s call to annex West Bank highlights Israel’s lack of will for peace, Islamic Jihad says

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s recent call to annex the occupied West Bank underscores that Tel Aviv lacks a genuine intention to engage in meaningful agreements with the Palestinians, Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement has stated, Quds Press reported.

Moreover, statements from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding Greater Israel serve as a stark reminder to those who hope for viable negotiations with Tel Aviv, it added in a statement issued on Thursday.

The movement emphasized that Smotrich’s positions—calling for the annexation of the occupied West Bank, the occupation of the Gaza Strip, and the expansion of settlements in Jerusalem, particularly in the E1 area—represent the core objectives of the Israeli government; pursued through acts of violence and violations of human rights in Gaza and the West Bank.

“It has become evident to the global community that these positions and policies are the primary reasons behind the ongoing violence in Gaza and the destruction of many refugee camps in the occupied West Bank, supported wholly by the administration of the US president, Donald Trump. The clear objective is to expand the occupation not only within Palestine but also into neighbouring areas, jeopardising the rights of Arab peoples,” it added.

The movement urged all Arab governments to reevaluate their reliance on negotiations with Israel and to confront the explicit challenges posed by the Israeli government and its US allies.

It stressed the need for these governments to recognise—before it is too late—that their best hope for addressing these challenges lies in supporting the resilience and resistance of the Palestinian people, who stand at the forefront of defending the rights of the entire region.

