Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Sudan army chief rules out reconciliation with Rapid Support Forces

August 15, 2025 at 8:54 am

Sudan's de facto leader, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, speaks during an event in Port Sudan on November 25, 2024 [AFP via Getty Images]

Sudan’s de facto leader, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, speaks during an event in Port Sudan on November 25, 2024 [AFP via Getty Images]

Sudan’s army chief and de facto ruler, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, on Thursday ruled out any reconciliation with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), with whom his forces have been fighting for more than two years.

The United States appears to be stepping up diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, which the United Nations has described as “the world’s worst humanitarian crisis”.

Speaking at an event marking the centenary of the Sudanese Armed Forces, al-Burhan renewed his pledge to “continue the battle for dignity, defeat the rebellion, and refuse reconciliation, whatever the cost”.

His remarks came just days after a meeting in Switzerland on Monday with Masaad Boulos, senior adviser to the US president for Africa.

A Sudanese government source said the two discussed a US proposal for a “comprehensive ceasefire” and “delivery of humanitarian aid”.

So far, mediation efforts led by Washington and Riyadh have failed to achieve a ceasefire in Sudan.

READ: Sudan Army drone strike kills senior RSF commander in Kordofan

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending