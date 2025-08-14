Sudan Army drone strike kills senior RSF commander in Kordofan

A drone strike by the Sudanese army has killed a senior general of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in North Kordofan state, according to a military source confirmed by RT news agency.

The strike targeted the convoy of Major General Ahmed Shuaib while he was traveling along the Bara-Umm Sumaima road, resulting in his death along with all mercenaries accompanying him.

The military source reported that the strike followed extensive monitoring and surveillance of the convoy’s movements. It was part of the armed forces’ broader strategy to intensify pressure on the RSF and eliminate field commanders responsible for attacks in Kordofan and surrounding areas.

The death of Major General Shuaib represents a significant blow to Group 42, a faction notorious for orchestrating large-scale assaults against civilians and infrastructure, as well as efforts to sever supply routes between regional cities, according to the same source.

This operation is indicative of a recent escalation in airstrikes targeting RSF positions and movements, which have effectively dismantled several combat groups and diminished their capacity to launch attacks, said the source.

The Sudanese army remains steadfast in its commitment to targeting RSF field commanders, employing both air and ground resources until security and stability are fully restored across Sudan, the military source added.

