18 drown as bus falls into river in Algerian capital

August 16, 2025 at 2:28 pm

Civil defense and diving teams conduct search and rescue operations after a passenger bus fell into the Oued El Harrach river in El Harrach, Algiers, Algeria on August 15, 2025. [Hamza Zait – Anadolu Agency]

At least 18 people drowned and nine others were injured after a passenger bus fell into the Oued El Harrach river in central Algiers, Algeria’s Civil Protection Service said Friday, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the service said that a traffic accident occurred in the city of El Harrach, leaving 18 dead and nine others injured, including two critically.

The statement noted that 25 ambulances, 16 divers, and 4 semi-inflatable boats were mobilized to help the victims.

Footage posted on social media showed the moment the bus was submerged in the valley’s waters and citizens attempting to reach the victims.

