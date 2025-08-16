Middle East Monitor
Syria says 80% of wildfires in northern Latakia brought under control

August 16, 2025 at 2:22 pm

An aerial view of the burnt area as the firefighters and residents battle wildfires at the rural areas of Latakia, Syria, on August 15, 2025, as extreme heat sparks large-scale forest fires across the provinces of Hama, Homs, Tartus, and Latakia. [Izz Aldien Alqasem - Anadolu Agency]

An aerial view of the burnt area as the firefighters and residents battle wildfires at the rural areas of Latakia, Syria, on August 15, 2025, as extreme heat sparks large-scale forest fires across the provinces of Hama, Homs, Tartus, and Latakia. [Izz Aldien Alqasem – Anadolu Agency]

Syrian civil defense teams have contained 80% of the wildfires raging in the Kessab area of northern Latakia province, local authorities said Saturday, Anadolu reports.

Abdul Kafi Kiyal, head of the Civil Defense Directorate in Latakia, told state-run Sana news agency that crews are focusing on cooling and monitoring operations in several hotspots, including Shajar al-Maabar and the Chalma junction.

He said rugged terrain continues to block access to isolated fire pockets in Wadi al-Nabain in the village of al-Mashrafah, complicating efforts to bring the blazes fully under control. Monitoring teams will maintain 24-hour surveillance until the flames are extinguished, Kiyal added.

Latakia and other Syrian provinces have faced recurring wildfires this summer, fueled by soaring temperatures, drought, dense forest cover, and strong winds.

In July, wildfires swept through Latakia’s mountain forests for 12 days, burning more than 16,000 hectares of woodland and farmland, damaging 45 villages, and displacing nearly 1,200 families, according to official figures.

