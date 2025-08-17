France ‘strongly condemns’ Israel’s controversial E1 settlement plan in occupied West Bank

France on Saturday “strongly condemned” the Israeli plan to build thousands of new homes in the occupied West Bank, labeling the E1 settlement plan “a serious violation of international law,” Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the French Foreign Ministry urged Israel to retreat from its controversial move to build to advance the E1 settlement project in the occupied West Bank.

“France calls on Israel to abandon this project, which constitutes a serious violation of international law,” said the statement.

The ministry warned that implementing the controversial plan would divide the West Bank and “seriously undermine” a two-state solution.

“France strongly condemns the decision by the Israeli authorities to approve the E1 settlement project, which involves the construction of more than 3,000 housing units east of Jerusalem,” it added.

The statement also reiterated France’s condemnation of settlement activity and all the tensions and violence it provokes.

On Thursday, Israeli media reported that Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich approved the construction of 3,401 settler units in Ma’ale Adumim, east of Jerusalem, and 3,515 more in surrounding areas.

The E1 project is designed to split the West Bank into two parts, severing links between its northern and southern cities and isolating East Jerusalem.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice issued an advisory opinion declaring Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and calling for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

