British premier urged to recall parliament to ‘impose immediate sanctions’ on Israel

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been urged to recall parliament to “impose immediate sanctions” on Israel in a joint letter signed by senior politicians from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, Anadolu reports.

The letter, cited by by Scottish daily newspaper the National, describes “the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza” as “both man-made and avoidable.”

“It is characterized not only by relentless bombardment and destruction, but by the deliberate creation of conditions that are starving a civilian population,” it said.

“The blocking of food, water, and medical supplies has precipitated what UN agencies and humanitarian experts describe as a man-made famine; one that is rapidly claiming lives and inflicting irreparable harm on an already traumatized population,” the letter added.

The signatories call on the prime minister to recall parliament and impose sanctions on Israel, as well as to “support a ceasefire and meaningful diplomatic intervention to protect civilians and secure a just, lasting peace”.

The letter also calls for an immediate end to all arms sales to Israel, along with support for “independent, international investigations into alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity, and acts of genocide in Gaza.”

It urged the UK to use its “diplomatic influence to press for the unimpeded delivery of food, water, medicine, and humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.”

“The UK’s moral standing and commitment to human rights will be measured by its response to this crisis,” the letter added.

“We urge you to act decisively by standing against the man-made famine, the mass killing of children, and the broader assault on civilian life.”

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a brutal war in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, killing nearly 62,000 Palestinians.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

