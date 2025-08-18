Egyptian army reportedly warned Israel against meddling with “national security”

The Egyptian army has reportedly warned Israel against interfering with the country’s “national security”, a senior military official revealed to RT news site.

An advisor to the Egyptian Command and Staff College, Major General Osama Kabir said the Egyptian army was keen to send a “strong and clear message” to everyone, especially Israel during the implementation of the main phase of the Military Intelligence Authority’s Specialized Strategic Command Post Exercise.

According to the military official, the Egyptian army message indicated that the military intelligence; a main pillar of the Egyptian Armed Forces, monitors all plots against the country and develops plans to deal with them as they arise.

Major General Kabir told RT that this type of project is implemented by all agencies and branches of the Egyptian Armed Forces, but this is the first time the Egyptian Armed Forces has announced the Military Intelligence Service as the main implementer of this strategic project, considering it a message in and of itself to the Israeli side, in light of the irresponsible statements made by Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The head of the Egyptian Military Intelligence Service emphasised the General Command of the Armed Forces’ commitment to supporting the Service with all the technological capabilities and resources needed to enable it to continue its surveillance operations, achieving full readiness “to respond immediately to any attack,” and the Egyptian Armed Forces’ ability to “confront threats to Egyptian national security” with high efficiency.