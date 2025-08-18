Gaza War: 60 killed on Sunday including 40 waiting for aid

Sixty people in Gaza were killed on Sunday in Israeli airstrikes across different parts of the Strip, including more than 40 who were waiting for humanitarian aid.

The Israeli army’s Chief of Staff, Eyal Zamir, on Sunday evening approved plans to occupy Gaza City during a special meeting with southern command officers and senior staff. Estimates suggest that the operation to occupy the city could last four months.

According to figures released by the Ministry of Health in Gaza, the overall death toll from Israel’s war on the Strip since 7 October 2023 has reached 61,944, while 155,886 have been injured. Since the war resumed on 18 March 2025, 10,400 people have been killed and 43,845 wounded.

On the 681st day of the war, Israeli forces continued to push into areas south and east of Gaza City while carrying out heavy bombardments on neighbourhoods and homes in Nuseirat camp, causing further deaths and injuries. Dozens were also killed in Israeli strikes on the courtyard of the Baptist hospital in Gaza City and on aid distribution centres, according to medical sources.

