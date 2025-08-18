Hebrew report: Houthis deploy advanced weaponry in Red Sea: Signs of preparation for long battle?

A Hebrew report said the Houthis have transferred missiles, rocket launchers, drone systems, and other equipment to several provinces, while restoring communication and technology infrastructure damaged by US strikes.

According to Line of Defence, a platform specialised in security and military affairs, Yemeni security sources said on Sunday that the Ansar Allah movement (Houthis) moved advanced weapons and military equipment to the western coastal areas overlooking the Red Sea. They also redeployed naval, coastal, and defensive munitions in the western mountain range.

The platform quoted the sources as saying the Houthis had relocated missiles, rocket systems, drone technology, and guidance equipment to Hodeidah and Hajjah provinces, as well as to western areas of Raymah, Dhamar, Mahwit, and Ibb, in addition to the parts of Taiz under their control. The report, published by Maariv, questioned whether the Houthis were preparing for a long-term confrontation.

The report added that the transferred weapons also included “missile batteries and radar systems” positioned near Hodeidah city, its port, and several areas in the north. It noted that the Houthis also redeployed naval and aerial assets in key strategic mountain locations overlooking the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab, placing them in secure bases and shelters, some of which are new.