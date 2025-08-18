Middle East Monitor
Syria’s al- Sharaa says Israel is fuelling Druze crisis to divide Syria

August 18, 2025 at 12:55 pm

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Damascus, Syria on August 06, 2025. [Izz Aldien Alqasem – Anadolu Agency]

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Sunday, accused Israel of fuelling unrest in the Druze-majority province of As-Suwayda in southern Syria, with the aim of weakening the country to divide it.

“We still have another battle ahead of us to unify Syria, and it should not be with blood and military force… it should be through some kind of understanding because Syria is tired of war,” Sharaa said during a dialogue session with notables from the northwest province of Idlib and other senior officials.

“I do not see Syria as at risk of division. Some people desire a process of dividing Syria and trying to establish cantons… this matter is impossible,” he added as reported by state media.

“Some parties seek to gain power through regional players, Israel or others. This is also extremely difficult and cannot be implemented,” he said.

The dialogue session came after hundreds of people gathered in the center of As-Suwayda on Saturday morning calling for the “Right to self-determination”. Israeli flags were seen raised in the demonstration.

