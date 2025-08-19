Australia calls Israel’s move to cancel visas for its representatives ‘unjustified’

Australia on Tuesday called Israel’s move to cancel visas of Australian representatives to the Palestinian Authority “unjustified,” Anadolu reports.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the Israeli decision is an “unjustified reaction” to Australian move to recognize Palestine.

“At a time when dialogue and diplomacy are needed more than ever, the Netanyahu Government is isolating Israel and undermining international efforts towards peace and a two-state solution,” she said.

She reaffirmed her country’s stance to continue to work with partners and contribute international momentum to a two-state solution, a ceasefire in Gaza and release of the hostages.

Her statement came after Israel canceled visas of Australian representatives to the Palestinian Authority on Monday, in response to Australia’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state and ban the entry of a far-right Israeli politician.

Wong vowed that her country will safeguard their communities and protect all Australians from hate and harm.

READ: Israel revokes visas of Australian representatives to Palestinian Authority amid tension over statehood

On Monday, the Australian government canceled the visa of the chairman of the Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, MK Simcha Rotman, barring him from entry to the country for three years over his open support for displacing Palestinians from Gaza and calling Palestinian children Israel’s “enemies.”

In November 2024, Australia denied a visa to former Israeli Interior and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked over her support for illegal settlement building in the occupied West Bank.

Australia is set to recognize Palestinian statehood next month at the UN General Assembly.

Several countries, including France, the UK, Malta, Canada, and Portugal, have announced plans to recognize the Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly meetings in New York in September.

The recognition comes as Israel has continued a brutal assault on the Gaza Strip, killing over 62,000 people since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

READ: Egyptian army reportedly warned Israel against meddling with “national security”