Hamas official: Ceasefire proposal does not mention resistance weapons

Taher el-Nounou, media adviser to the head of Hamas’ political bureau, said that the movement has fulfilled its duty towards the Palestinian people to end the war in the Gaza Strip, despite what he described as Israeli procrastination.

He told Al Jazeera Mubasher that the ceasefire proposal, which Hamas has agreed to, does not include any clause regarding the resistance’s weapons.

El-Nounou noted that Hamas has not yet received any Israeli conditions related to the draft agreement but stressed that all scenarios remain possible.

The Hamas official underlined that the movement is ready for the Gaza administration committee to begin work immediately and has no objection to its formation.

This committee was agreed upon as part of the Arab-Islamic plan for Gaza’s reconstruction, drafted by Egypt. The plan stipulates the establishment of a 15-member committee made up entirely of non-partisan figures to run the Strip for six months as a transitional phase. After that, the Palestinian Authority would take over the administration.

Hamas has officially announced its approval of the ceasefire proposal in the Gaza Strip.

