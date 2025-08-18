Israel reviews Hamas response to Gaza ceasefire proposal

Israel is reviewing Hamas’ response to a ceasefire and prisoner exchange proposal put forward by Egyptian and Qatari mediators, Israeli media reported Monday, Anadolu reports.

Israeli Channel 12, citing an Israeli diplomatic source, said Hamas accepted the proposal “to prevent Israeli forces from entering Gaza City.”

On Sunday, Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir officially approved a plan to occupy Gaza City mid a push to fully reoccupy the full enclave.

The source said there is no confirmation Israel will accept a partial prisoner exchange or temporary ceasefire in Gaza.

According to the source, Hamas’ response “aligns 98% with a proposal by US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff that Israel had previously approved.”

READ: Hamas says it accepts Egyptian-Qatari proposal for Gaza ceasefire

Hamas said early Monday that it accepted a proposal by Egyptian and Qatari mediators for a Gaza ceasefire, without providing details about the proposal’s content.

Egyptian media said the proposal calls for Israeli forces to reposition themselves near the border to facilitate humanitarian aid entering Gaza.

It also includes a temporary halt to military operations for two months, during which a prisoner-hostage exchange would take place, the state-run Al-Qahera News channel said, citing Egyptian sources.

The outlet said the deal envisions the release of 10 Israeli hostages alive and the return of 18 bodies, in exchange for an unspecified number of Palestinian prisoners.

According to Israeli estimates, around 50 captives remain in Gaza, including 20 believed to be alive, while Israel is holding more than 10,800 Palestinians in its prisons under dire conditions, with rights groups reporting deaths due to torture, hunger and medical neglect.

Israel has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

READ: Gaza death toll passes 62,000 as Israel continues to target civilians, aid seekers