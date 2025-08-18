Hamas says it accepts Egyptian-Qatari proposal for Gaza ceasefire

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas said Monday that it has accepted a proposal by Egyptian and Qatari mediators for a Gaza ceasefire, Anadolu reports.

In a brief statement, Hamas said it informed the mediators of its approval of the plan, without providing details about the proposal’s content.

Egyptian media earlier said that the proposal calls for Israeli forces to reposition themselves near the border to facilitate humanitarian aid entering Gaza.

It also includes a temporary halt to military operations for two months, during which a prisoner-hostage exchange would take place, the state-run Al-Qahera News channel said, citing Egyptian sources.

The outlet said the deal envisions the release of 10 Israeli hostages alive and the return of 18 bodies, in exchange for an unspecified number of Palestinian prisoners.

READ: Gaza death toll passes 62,000 as Israel continues to target civilians, aid seekers

According to Israeli estimates, around 50 captives remain in Gaza, including 20 believed to be alive, while Israel is holding more than 10,800 Palestinians in its prisons under dire conditions, with rights groups reporting deaths due to torture, hunger and medical neglect.

Israel has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

READ: Gaza’s daily wounded toll triples following aid centre openings: MSF reports