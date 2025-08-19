Hamas unveils key truce terms in mediators’ latest Gaza proposal

Palestinian sources revealed on Monday evening the key points of a new proposal put forward by Egyptian and Qatari mediators, which Hamas agreed to earlier in the day.

The sources explained that the new proposal amends the planned Israeli withdrawal lines in Gaza during the truce period, limiting the withdrawal to 800 metres along the eastern, northern and southern borders of the Strip.

According to the proposal, 600 trucks carrying aid, commercial goods and shelter materials would enter Gaza daily through well-known UN and humanitarian organisations.

Another point in the proposal is a prisoner exchange deal. In return for the release of 10 Israeli captives alive, Israel would release 1,700 Palestinian prisoners, including 1,500 from Gaza.

The new proposal approved by Hamas also sets the start of serious negotiations from the first day of the truce, aiming to end the war within the 60-day ceasefire period.

The sources stressed that Hamas’s approval does not necessarily mean an agreement has been reached, but rather places the responsibility on Israel and the United States, whose response will determine the outcome of the current round of talks.

