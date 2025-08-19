Israeli army chief unveils stages of Gaza City occupation plan, despite ceasefire talks

Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir on Tuesday set out the phases of a plan to fully occupy Gaza City, despite indirect negotiations on a possible ceasefire and prisoner swap deal between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, Anadolu reports.

According to Israel’s public broadcaster KAN, Zamir endorsed the plan on Sunday, with Defense Minister Israel Katz expected to give his approval on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government adopted a broader proposal to gradually reoccupy the entire Gaza Strip, starting with Gaza City.

The plan envisions forcing nearly 1 million Palestinians southward, encircling the city, and carrying out ground raids into residential districts.

On Aug. 11, as part of the first steps, the Israeli army launched a wide assault on the Zeitoun neighborhood in southeastern Gaza City. Witnesses said the operation involved blowing up homes with explosive-laden robots, artillery fire, indiscriminate shooting, and mass displacement.

According to the Israeli outlet Walla, Zamir’s plan incorporates “key principles and lessons” aimed at making the occupation more effective.

It also calls for reinforcing army units in northern Gaza to pave the way for the city’s takeover, in line with Israel’s campaign to tighten military pressure on Hamas and capture areas under its control. Most of the tasks, the report noted, would be assigned to regular forces.

The Israeli preparations to occupy the city come despite the ongoing ceasefire negotiations, with Hamas having accepted a proposal brokered by Egypt and Qatar for a 60-day halt to hostilities. The group has repeatedly voiced readiness to free Israeli captives in exchange for an end to the war, a full withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Israel has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

