Israeli army kills another Palestinian journalist in Gaza, death toll rises to 239

Another Palestinian journalist was killed by Israeli army fire in Gaza, taking the death toll since October 2023 to 239, local authorities said on Tuesday, Anadolu reports.

Islam Al-Koumi, a journalist working with several media outlets, lost his life late Monday when Israeli fighter jets bombed his house in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City, local media said.

Gaza’s Government Media Office said the new fatality brought the number of Palestinian journalists killed in the Israeli war in Gaza since October 2023 to 239.

The office condemned “Israel’s systematic assassination of Palestinian reporters in Gaza” and called on human rights and media institutions to “condemn these systematic crimes against Gaza journalists.”

Israel has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

