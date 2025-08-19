Scottish lawmaker renews calls on UK Royal Navy to delivery aid to Gaza

A Scottish Greens lawmaker on Tuesday joined calls for the British Royal Navy to sail to Gaza Strip and deliver aid amid crippling humanitarian conditions, Anadolu reports.

The UK and European nations were “allowing” starvation to take place in the Gaza Strip but it was possible to “sail straight to Gaza,” Ross Greer told Scottish daily The Herald.

Greer, a member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP) for the West Scotland region since 2016, said “there is nothing Israel could do to stop” the British Navy from sailing towards the besieged enclave.

“There is absolutely nothing stopping European nations from breaking the siege,” he said, adding: “We are allowing this starvation to take place. The aid could be put onto British naval ships and sailed to Gaza which is on the coast.”

“We couldn’t reach the West Bank without going through the territory of another country … but there is nothing stopping us from sailing straight to Gaza to break the siege,” added Greer, who is currently standing in the Greens’ leadership contest.

Israel has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, and led to food shortages and deaths by starvation.

While allowing only a limited number of aid trucks into Gaza, Israel has prevented ships from delivering aid to the Palestinian enclave. Activist Greta Thunberg was among 12 activists on board the ship Madleen when it was seized by the Israeli military in June.

