‘On brink of collapse’: American nurse in Gaza says doctors, staff going hungry at last hospital

Inside the crowded corridors of Nasser Medical Complex, the last functioning hospital in southern Gaza, Palestinian American nurse Amanda Nasser is witnessing a health system on the verge of collapse as relentless Israeli bombardment and a blockade push both patients and medical staff into catastrophe.

Nasser, 39, an emergency nurse practitioner, arrived in Gaza about a week ago on a humanitarian mission and has been working in the emergency department.

“The situation here is catastrophic. The healthcare system is on the brink of collapse. This is the last functioning hospital in Gaza,” she told Anadolu.

She said the patients arriving at the facility suffer devastating injuries.

“The patients we are seeing here have horrific injuries, gunshot wounds to the head, chest, abdomen, pelvis, and all the limbs. There are many orthopedic injuries, a lot of fractures to limbs, causing some people to undergo amputations or major surgeries. Some are unable to receive surgery due to the lack of staff and supplies.”

According to her, most of the cases are young men between their teens and twenties.

“Many come and don’t survive their injuries,” she said. “Supplies are very limited, and often we have to choose between who deserves to be intubated and who is more likely to survive if they are intubated or not. The decision is critical and extremely difficult.”

Famine striking staff and children

Beyond the injuries, Nasser warned that famine is now striking the hospital itself.

“I have also been seeing many malnourished people, including staff. Everyone is very thin, dehydrated, and working long hours. There are many malnourished children. So far at Nasser Medical Complex, we have seen a few infants die of malnutrition,” she said.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, since the start of 2025, nearly 28,000 cases of malnutrition have been recorded in the enclave, with 263 deaths, including 112 children.

Appeal for action

Despite the dire circumstances, Nasser said she feels proud to be in Gaza.

“I feel proud as a Palestinian to be here to serve the people of Gaza. I have the utmost respect for everybody here and I want to make sure that I continue to treat the people here with dignity and respect. I feel safe because I’m amongst the Palestinians in Gaza who have been nothing but hospitable to me,” she said.

She also issued a direct appeal to the international community for help.

“The message I want to give to the world is that we need a ceasefire. We need an independent Palestinian state. The Palestinians here are just trying to live a normal life. They don’t deserve this. This is the most barbaric and inhumane way to treat human beings, and it needs to stop. It needs to stop now.”

Nasser called on US President Donald Trump to see the situation firsthand.

“Journalists need to continue speaking up, speaking the truth, and sending the message to the world. There are many ways to help stop this: boycott products that fund this genocide – mainly those sold in the US, Europe, and Israeli products. Reach out to your congressman by email or phone, continue to protest, continue to speak up,” she said.

“As a healthcare worker, I feel it’s my duty to be here to help the people. And I hope I can contribute to a larger cause,” she added.

Israel has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

