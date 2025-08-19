UNICEF: Gaza’s children killed wherever they are, calls to prioritise their lives

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned Monday that Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip are being killed and injured daily and called to prioritise their lives and protection.

“Day in and day out, children in Gaza continue to be killed and injured, no matter where they are, as violence continues and aid remains severely insufficient” UNICEF posted on X.

“Children need a permanent ceasefire NOW” the UN agency urged.

UNICEF said Palestinian children are being killed in schools that have been converted into shelters, while playing outside, while trying to obtain food, nutritional supplies, or water, and while seeking medical assistance.

Since October 2023, the Israeli occupation has been waging a genocidal war in Gaza, killing and wounding more than 217,000 Palestinians, most of them children and women, and more than 9,000 missing, in addition to hundreds of thousands displaced.

READ: Gaza death toll passes 62,000 as Israel continues to target civilians, aid seekers