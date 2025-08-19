Middle East Monitor
Syria: Israel army raids homes in Quneitra countryside

August 19, 2025 at 9:12 am

Israeli soldiers wait in the Al Hamadyeh area of Quneitra province, located in the Golan Heights, Syria on January 6, 2025. [Santiago Montag - Anadolu Agency]

Israeli soldiers wait in the Al Hamadyeh area of Quneitra province, located in the Golan Heights, Syria on January 6, 2025. [Santiago Montag – Anadolu Agency]

Syrian media reported on Monday that Israeli forces carried out a raid inside the village of Ain Ziwan in southern Quneitra countryside, searching several civilian homes.

Local sources said an Israeli patrol of six military vehicles entered from the direction of Tel Ahmar towards the villages of Kodna and Ain Ziwan in the middle of Quneitra countryside.

The sources confirmed that the forces stationed at the school in Ain Ziwan, opened fire on motorcycles, and conducted searches of several homes.

Earlier on Monday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that an Israeli unit with vehicles and troops set up a temporary checkpoint in the village of Al-Samdaniya Al-Sharqiya in Quneitra countryside.

The Observatory confirmed that no arrests were reported, but noted that the operation created tension, fear and resentment among residents, who called for urgent measures to stop such provocations.

On 15 August, Israeli forces uprooted and removed several trees in the Jubatha al-Khashab forest in northern Quneitra countryside, transferring them into the occupied Golan.

According to reports, the troops had previously uprooted the trees from land near the separation line before moving them with military vehicles into the occupied side of the Golan.

READ: Syria’s al- Sharaa says Israel is fuelling Druze crisis to divide Syria

