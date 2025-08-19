The Zionist project: a danger for Lebanon and its Christians

Normalisation with Israel appears today as a political and ideological choice that hides real dangers for Lebanon and its national unity. This article is mainly addressed to Christians who hesitate to oppose Israel or who think that normalization with this country is a positive or harmless thing. Below, we demonstrate that Israel’s existence is a dangerous project for Lebanon and its Christians, and we respond to some common justifications for normalization.

The danger of the Zionist project for Lebanon

When the Zionist project first emerged, it did not stop at proposing the creation of a “Jewish state” on the land of Palestine, but sought to expand into Lebanon. Israel’s attacks on Lebanon date back to before the creation of the Palestine Liberation Organization. Several reports have documented plans to annex additional territories in southern Lebanon and destabilize the borders through the creation of “agricultural settlements.” It is in this context that the military attacks on border villages, infrastructure, and farms in southern Lebanon must be understood, which aim to drive the inhabitants of the targeted areas into emigration or submission.

Israel is also working to stir up civil tensions by creating sectarian divisions and carrying out sabotage operations or assassinations aimed at triggering internal conflicts. Last year, the occupation’s prime minister addressed the Lebanese people as Christians, Sunnis, Shiites, and Druze, without once mentioning the word “Lebanese.” The aim of this speech is to make people see themselves as distinct religious groups rather than as citizens of the same society (which is what the Zionists want to do in Palestine by creating a religious colony-state that grants full citizenship only to followers of a single religion).

This vision of identity aims to dismantle society in Lebanon and the region into small, rival, poor, weak, and sovereign-less religious entities so that they can be waged war against and their wealth plundered at will.

The danger of the Zionist project for Christians

Lebanon, and its Christians in particular, can learn from international experience, notably that of Sudan. In Sudan, British colonialism fueled identity differences by dividing society between Arabs and Africans, Muslims and Christians, and different tribes. It even organized a confessional and tribal census of the population, as the French did in Lebanon. Identity differences were exacerbated until Christians in the south demanded secession, which took place in 2011. But as soon as the Republic of South Sudan gained independence, civil wars broke out between Christians themselves, exactly as happened in Lebanon in the so-called “Christian” areas during the civil war.

It is no coincidence that Israel supported “Christian” armed organizations in Lebanon and Sudan, just as it supported “Sunni,” “Druze,” and ‘Kurdish’ organizations and governments in Syria and “Shiite” organizations in Azerbaijan and elsewhere. We see this coordination between Israel and the United States today with the Jolani regime committing massacres against Alawites and Druze, with the aim of dismantling the country into rival entities that will remain under the control of the Zionist entity. On the other hand, accepting the “legitimacy” of the existence of a ‘Jewish’ state would legitimize the reasoning that Christians in the region would become a targeted minority. As the late Patriarch Sfeir stated, “Israel cannot accept peace in Lebanon because democracy is contrary to its ideology.”

On the other hand, even if Lebanon is considered the homeland of Christians, whose presence dates back centuries, occupation and political and military pressure are intended to push many of them to emigrate. The exodus of Palestinian Christians is the most glaring proof. Although Israeli propaganda lies and claims that Zionism protects Christians, the Churches of Palestine have repeatedly addressed the “international community” to clearly state that the main cause of Christian emigration is the occupation and its aggressive policies.

Response to common objections

Some justify normalization by pointing to our weakness in the last war. But, on the one hand, the occupation army did not cross any fixed lines in more than one military confrontation during that war. On the other hand, the terms of the unjust agreement with Lebanon do not justify total capitulation. Furthermore, we must seriously reflect on the genocidal thinking in Gaza, because one day it may decide that genocide must take place elsewhere, in Lebanon for example, to serve its interests. There are, of course, lessons to be learned from Gaza, but effective surrender to a genocidal enemy is not the solution. It is a recipe that exposes the country to the loss of its sovereignty and thus to inevitable plunder and displacement, as well as the possibility of extermination when the enemy’s interests so require.

On the other hand, some believe that normalization opens up economic opportunities, citing the example of the Gulf countries. But the situation there is different. First, there are no borders with Palestine, and therefore no ambition for Israel to occupy it at present, given that Israeli officials have recently raised the possibility of targeting Qatar despite the relations between the two countries. Second, the Gulf’s wealth is not due to its relations with Israel, but to its oil resources and small population, which is not the case in our region. Thirdly, let us not forget that the Gulf regimes are subject to foreign powers with no real sovereignty. They are also repressive dictatorships whose wealth is monopolized by a small group of princes and authoritarian leaders. If Lebanon or Syria were to fall under Zionist control, we would gain nothing but repression, without prosperity.

Opposing the Zionist project does not mean waging war or joining Iran. Rather, it requires Lebanese, as a people, to move towards strengthening internal unity. On the side of Christian Lebanese, we must respond to the Gospel message that exalts human brotherhood and what it means in terms of freedom, sharing the earth’s goods, and justice. It is therefore necessary to activate theological discourse against occupation as part of theological discourse against injustice, whether internal or external, because occupation is an injustice that deprives people of freedom, plunders wealth, and prevents them from living in dignity. It is also necessary to organize training workshops in parishes and churches, as well as to publish articles and interviews in the field with young people and students in order to energize this discourse.

Those who care about the protection of people in Lebanon, including Christians, must adhere to the principle of citizenship and not that of confessional communities as the basis for their belonging to a single homeland, which protects all citizens regardless of their confessions and religions. They must oppose the various forms in which the Zionist project threatens our present and our future, instead of accepting them.

