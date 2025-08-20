14 Palestinian fighters attack Israeli army post in southern Gaza: Media

Palestinian fighters attacked an Israeli military post after emerging from an underground tunnel in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, Israeli media said on Wednesday, Anadolu reports.

Two Israeli soldiers were injured when more than 14 Palestinian fighters attacked the army position near the Morag axis in Khan Younis, Yedioth Ahronoth daily said.

Army Radio described the attack as “unprecedented and different,” adding that initial security assessments indicated the gunmen sought to abduct soldiers.

The Israel Hayom newspaper also reported the military believed the fighters had planned to storm the post and take soldiers captive.

According to the Army Radio, Israeli forces exchanged fire with the Palestinian fighters, claiming they killed between 8 and 10 gunmen while others retreated.

Channel 12 said the attackers fired assault rifles and rocket-propelled grenades after emerging from a tunnel, while Israeli tanks and aircraft joined the battle.

The Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, confirmed the attack, saying several soldiers were killed and injured in the attack.

Despite more than 22 months since the start of the genocidal war on Oct. 7, 2023, Palestinian resistance factions continue to conduct well-planned ambushes in the area, inflicting casualties on Israeli forces, showcasing Tel Aviv’s inability to achieve its war objectives.

Israel has killed more than 62,100 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

