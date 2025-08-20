Middle East Monitor
End-Times Theology Meets Israeli Terror in Palestine | Palestine This Week with Mouin Rabbani

In this episode of Palestine This Week, host Nasim Ahmed and analyst Mouin Rabbani examine Benjamin Netanyahu’s call for a “Greater Israel” and the role of Christian Zionism in sustaining Israel’s project of dispossession and genocide. The conversation unpacks how end-times theology and religious fanaticism, from Balfour to present-day judges at the International Court of Justice, have shaped Israel’s founding and continue to corrupt international law.

August 20, 2025 at 6:25 pm

The episode also exposes how religious zealotry has infiltrated global institutions, from courtrooms to aid agencies, eroding the credibility of international law and continuing Palestinian suffering.

 

