End-Times Theology Meets Israeli Terror in Palestine | Palestine This Week with Mouin Rabbani

In this episode of Palestine This Week, host Nasim Ahmed and analyst Mouin Rabbani examine Benjamin Netanyahu’s call for a “Greater Israel” and the role of Christian Zionism in sustaining Israel’s project of dispossession and genocide. The conversation unpacks how end-times theology and religious fanaticism, from Balfour to present-day judges at the International Court of Justice, have shaped Israel’s founding and continue to corrupt international law.

The episode also exposes how religious zealotry has infiltrated global institutions, from courtrooms to aid agencies, eroding the credibility of international law and continuing Palestinian suffering.

WATCH: The Sinking Ship of Israel | Palestine This Week with Mouin Rabbani