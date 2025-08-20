Far-right Israeli minister uses Gaza destruction photos to torture Palestinian detainees in prisons

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir forced Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons to watch the mass destruction caused by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip as a punitive measure, Anadolu reports.

“That’s what the prisoners need to see every day,” Ben-Gvir said, pointing out the images of destruction hanging on the walls of an Israeli prison, as videos circulating online showed.

Israel has killed more than 62,100 Palestinians in a brutal assault in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

“I hope they all see their houses here,” Ben-Gvir said.

Recently, another video went public showing the extremist Israeli minister threatening senior Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti inside Ramon Prison, who has been imprisoned since 2002 over his alleged role in attacks during the second Intifada.

UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric called the video “disturbing” and stressed that all prisoners need to be treated “in a way that abides by international law and that respects their inherent dignity.”

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Society, Israel has imprisoned over 10,800 Palestinians as of early August. This includes 49 women, 450 children, and 2,378 people labeled as “unlawful combatants.”

The figure excludes detainees held in Israeli military camps, as well as prisoners from Lebanon and Syria.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

