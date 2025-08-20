Macron warns Israel’s planned offensive on Gaza would be ‘real disaster’

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday warned that Israel’s planned military offensive on Gaza would lead to “a real disaster” for both Israelis and Palestinians and risks dragging the entire region into “a permanent war,” Anadolu reports.

Macron said he spoke with Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, stressing that the three leaders share the conviction that only a political and humanitarian path could bring the conflict to an end.

“We believe only the following process can end this war: the establishment of a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, the massive delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, and the disarmament of Hamas along with the strengthening of the Palestinian Authority in Gaza,” Macron said on US social media company X.

He called for the deployment of an international stabilization mission for Gaza and urged work on a political solution that addresses the aspirations of both Palestinians and Israelis.

Macron also reiterated that France will co-chair, alongside Saudi Arabia, a conference on the two-state solution in September in New York.

“This is the only credible path for the families of the hostages, for Israelis and for Palestinians,” he underlined, adding: “No to war, yes to peace and security for all.”

READ: Netanyahu criticises France over Palestine; Elysee condemns remarks as ‘erroneous’