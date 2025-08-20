Israeli official made “secret visit” to UAE to discuss Gaza

Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer recently undertook a secret trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with a high-level delegation to discuss the ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip, according to Israel’s Broadcasting Corporation (KAN).

The visit involved meetings with Emirati officials during which they addressed critical issues, including the Israeli ongoing genocide in Gaza, security concerns, and the state of diplomatic relations between Israel and the UAE.

KAN reported that Dermer’s office declined to provide commentary on the trip. Recently, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed met in Abu Dhabi with Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid, a move that reportedly sparked tensions with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has yet to publicly visit the UAE since the normalisation agreements were established.

Recently, Reuters, citing informed sources, reported that the UAE is in talks with Israel and the United States about potentially participating in an interim administration for the Gaza Strip after the current war, until a reformed Palestinian Authority can assume governance.

Western diplomats have revealed that these confidential discussions, detailed by Reuters, may involve the UAE, the United States, and other countries temporarily overseeing governance, security, and reconstruction efforts in Gaza once Israeli military forces withdraw.

Despite the UAE’s criticisms of Israel’s actions and Netanyahu’s rhetoric, however, Tel Aviv still wants the UAE to be involved in the post-war management of Gaza, according to two former Israeli officials.

Both Israel and the UAE share a common stance against the Palestinian Resistance Movement (Hamas), which the United States designates as a terrorist organisation. The UAE sees Hamas and similar Islamist groups as destabilising influences in the region.

