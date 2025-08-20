Middle East Monitor
Israeli plan to place entire Gaza Strip under military control is unacceptable: Turkish President Erdogan

August 20, 2025 at 4:37 pm

Turkish President and Leader of the Justice and Development (AK) Party Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the AK Party’s 24th Foundation Anniversary Event at the AK Party Congress Center in Ankara, Turkiye on August 14, 2025. [Erçin Ertürk – Anadolu Agency]

The Netanyahu government’s plan to place the entire Gaza Strip under Israeli military control is unacceptable, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday, Anadolu reports.

During a phone call with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, the two leaders discussed Turkiye-Netherlands relations, as well as regional and global issues, according to a post by the Communications Directorate on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Erdogan said during the call that it is gratifying to see the partnership between Turkiye and the Netherlands growing stronger, and that they will continue to take steps to enhance cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the defense industry.

He also said Turkiye is working towards a just and lasting peace to end the Ukraine-Russia war, and that Turkiye, as host of the Istanbul Process, will continue its efforts.

READ: Egypt, Qatar and Turkey draft new proposal for Israel-Hamas deal

