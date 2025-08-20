Italian coaches’ association calls for Israel’s suspension from international football

The Italian Coaches’ Association (AIAC) has called on FIFA and UEFA to suspend Israel from all international football competitions due to the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.

In a letter sent to Italian Football Federation President Gabriele Gravina, the association stated that the request “is not just a symbolic action, but a necessary choice, responding to a moral imperative, shared by the entire leadership team,” according to the Italian press agency (ANSA).

Renzo Ulivieri, the head of the AIAC, stated that the national board of the association had unanimously agreed on the position, insisting that Italian football must take a clear stance on behalf of the Palestinian people.

“The values of humanity, which underpin those of sport, compel us to oppose acts of oppression with terrible consequences,” Ulivieri explained.

Vice President Renzo Camolese said, “We can only focus on playing, looking the other way: we believe this is unfair.”

The AIAC cited the precedent of Russia, which was hit with strict FIFA and UEFA sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Those penalties included the exclusion of Russian national and club teams from international competitions.

