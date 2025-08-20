Middle East Monitor
Turkiye launches passport-based border crossings into Syria

August 20, 2025 at 4:40 pm

Syrians in Hatay move towards the Cilvegozu Border Gate between Turkiye and Syria after the collapse of sixty-one years of Baath Party rule in Syria, on December 17, 2024. [Lale Köklü Karagöz – Anadolu Agency]

Turkiye on Wednesday announced that passport-based crossings have officially begun at its land border gates with Syria, as part of the normalization process following the country’s liberation last December, Anadolu reports.

According to an Interior Ministry statement posted on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Turkish citizens and Syrian nationals who have obtained third country citizenship will be able to enter and exit Syria through Turkiye’s land border gates, with the exception of those located in the Operation Peace Spring Zone.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January.

