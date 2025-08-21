Australia’s Queensland state bans pro-Palestine protests over Brisbane’s Story Bridge

A local court in the Australian state of Queensland on Thursday barred pro-Palestine protests across Brisbane’s Story Bridge, ABC News reported, Anadolu reports.

Queensland’s Chief Magistrate Janelle Brassington barred the marchers from holding a pro-Palestinian rally on Sunday after police voiced safety concerns.

Brassington expressed satisfaction with the police arguments, which established “a real and significant risk of safety” due to the bridge’s features and surroundings.

Reacting to the court decision, organizer Remah Naj said that they respect the magistrate but disagree with her decision.

“We are considering our options in terms of appeal and in terms of what the group will decide in the next few days,” Naj was quoted by ABC News as saying.

READ: Australia rebukes Netanyahu: Strength is not killing or starving children

According to organizers, approximately 7,000 people are expected to attend the rally, which is part of pro-Palestinian groups’ ongoing efforts to hold marches against the war in Gaza throughout the country.

Earlier this month, thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Australia, including WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi, marched across the Sydney Harbour Bridge to demand a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip and the entry of humanitarian aid.

According to 7NewsQueensland, the protest rally could take place on Sunday despite the court order, as it “won’t necessarily be illegal.”

However, Queensland Police Minister Dan Purdie urged the organizers to “respect the decision of the court.”

“If protesters defy the decision of the court, it will not only put people at risk, it will also take hundreds of police away from responding to crime,” he said in a statement.

READ: Global Alliance for Palestine announces Global Day of Action for Gaza