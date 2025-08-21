Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Former Palestinian basketball player killed by Israeli gunfire while seeking food

August 21, 2025 at 8:28 am

Martyr former basketball player Mohammed Shaalan. [Photo/arab48.com]

Martyr former basketball player Mohammed Shaalan. [Photo/arab48.com]

An Israeli army attack killed a former Palestinian basketball player while he was seeking food in the Gaza Strip, local media reported late Tuesday.

Mohammed Shaalan, 40, one of the most prominent players of the Palestinian national basketball team, was killed by Israeli gunfire in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, the state news agency Wafa reported.

Shaalan was searching for food and medicine for his daughter, Maryam, who is suffering from kidney failure and severe blood poisoning, Wafa said.

The slain athlete, nicknamed “The Earthquake,” had played for several local basketball teams as well as the Palestinian national team, according to the news agency.

READ: More than 80 rabbis urge Israel to address starvation, denounce settler violence in Gaza

Israel has recently faced sharp international criticism after killing former Palestinian player Suleiman al-Obeid, known as the “Palestinian Pelé,” while he was waiting for aid near a distribution point in southern Gaza.

More than 800 athletes have been killed in Gaza since the start of Israel’s offensive in October 2023, as the sports community continues to suffer under bombardment, famine, and the collapse of infrastructure, according to Palestinian officials.

Israel has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing a famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

READ: Salah criticises UEFA farewell for ‘Palestinian Pele’ not mentioning his death at hands of Israeli soldiers

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending