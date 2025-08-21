Netherlands bans Israeli firms from arms fair amid Gaza war

Israeli defense companies will not be allowed to participate in this year’s NEDS arms fair in Rotterdam due to concerns over security and social unrest linked to the war in Gaza, organizers confirmed Thursday, Anadolu reports.

Hans Huigen, the director of the event’s organizer Netherlands Industry for Defense and Security Foundation, told the public broadcaster NOS that four Israeli firms had applied for booth space but were all rejected.

“The current situation in Gaza has deteriorated to such an extent that social unrest is growing worldwide, in Europe, and in the Netherlands,” Huigen said.

“We have told them that we are concerned about the safe organization of the fair if they participate.”

He stressed that the decision was not based on opposition to Israel as such but on safety concerns.

“It’s not up to us to have an opinion on that, but we do listen and pay attention to what’s going on in society and politics on this issue,” Huigen added.

READ: Sweden joins Netherlands in calling on EU to suspend trade partnership with Israel

The move comes against the backdrop of the Dutch government’s push within the EU to suspend parts of its association agreement with Israel.

Huigen noted that allowing Israeli firms to exhibit while the government advocates sanctions would create contradictions.

Israeli companies have regularly taken part in the Ahoy Rotterdam fair in recent years, but their presence has repeatedly sparked protests.

Last year, demonstrations escalated into clashes with police, broken windows, and arrests.

Huigen recalled that organizers had to “scale up security enormously” in 2024, and said the risk of greater unrest was even higher this year.

The Netherlands Industry for Defense and Security Foundation also emphasized that the decision was taken independently and not at the request of the Dutch government, though authorities were informed.

Israel has killed more than 62,100 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

READ: Israeli army destroys displacement camp in central Gaza, leaving hundreds homeless