Sudanese army denies bombing WFP aid convoy in Darfur after RSF accusations

The Sudanese army on Thursday denied accusations by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that it carried out an airstrike on a World Food Program (WFP) convoy delivering humanitarian aid in Darfur, Anadolu reports.

In a statement posted on the US social media company X, the army said the RSF’s claims were “fabricated” and intended to cover up what it described as the militia’s own attack on the convoy in the town of Mellit.

The statement accused the RSF of committing “continuous violations” since the start of the conflict, including looting, killing, rape, and forcibly displacing civilians. It further alleged that the militia had turned camps for displaced people into training grounds with the help of foreign mercenaries.

“The government, which opened humanitarian aid corridors, including the Adré crossing with Chad, cannot under any circumstances target convoys carrying aid destined for our people,” the army said.

The military vowed to continue operations against the RSF and what it called its foreign backers “until the nation is free of their crimes.”

In recent weeks, the RSF has lost territory to the army, which regained control of several areas, including Khartoum and White Nile states. The paramilitary group now holds parts of North and West Kordofan, pockets in South Kordofan and Blue Nile, and four of Darfur’s five states.

The army and RSF have been fighting a war since April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 victims and displaced 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

