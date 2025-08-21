UN says 95% of recent displacements in Gaza are from Gaza City

The UN said Thursday that nearly all recent displacements in the Gaza Strip are from Gaza City, where Israel’s relentless bombardment has forced tens of thousands to flee, Anadolu reports.

“Recurrence displacement continues to be reported,” spokesperson Daniela Gross said at a news conference, adding that “between 12 August and 20th of August, more than 16,800 new displacements were recorded across the Strip.”

“This brings the total number of recorded movements since the end of the ceasefire in mid-March to more than 796,000. Gaza City accounted for 95% of the displacement reported, with people fleeing the eastern parts of the city,” she added.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Gross warned that Israel’s “relentless bombardment of areas in and around Gaza City is having devastating consequences for civilians.”

READ: Gaza City will face same fate of Beit Hanoun, Israeli defence minister threatens

“Our human rights colleague said yesterday that intensified Israeli attacks in eastern and southern Gaza City, particularly the al-Zeitoun area, are causing a high number of civilian casualties in large-scale destruction,” she said.

Noting the worsening humanitarian toll on children, Gross reported that “Yesterday, UNICEF said that July was Gaza’s deadliest month for child malnutrition deaths, with 24 children under 5 reportedly dying.”

UNICEF warned that “all 320,000 children under 5 are at risk of acute malnutrition, increasing illness and long-term health risks.”

Israel has killed more than 62,100 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

READ: Classified Israeli military data reveals 83% civilian death rate in Gaza