Gaza City will face same fate of Beit Hanoun, Israeli defence minister threatens

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz threatened Thursday to turn Gaza City into rubble the same way as the northern town of Beit Hanoun as the army expands its offensive to occupy the territory, Anadolu reports.

“Gaza City will look like Beit Hanoun,” Channel 12 quoted Katz as saying during a meeting with rabbis from the far-right Religious Zionism Party.

On 11 July, Katz shared an aerial image showing Beit Hanoun leveled by Israeli bombardment, boasting: “After Rafah in the south, Beit Hanoun.”

In June 2024, local Palestinian authorities declared Beit Hanoun a “disaster zone” amid massive destruction caused by a deadly Israeli assault in the area.

Rafah had previously been entirely devastated by the Israeli army.

READ: Israeli minister supports continuing Gaza war despite risks to hostages

The Religious Zionism Party, led by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, has long advocated for the destruction of the Gaza Strip, the displacement of Palestinians, and the establishment of illegal settlements in the territory.

The defense minister’s threat came a day after he approved a plan to occupy Gaza City. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to endorse the plan despite ongoing mediation efforts and a ceasefire proposal accepted by Hamas.

The plan envisions forcing nearly 1 million Palestinians southward, encircling the city, and carrying out ground raids into residential districts.

On 11 August, as part of the first steps, the Israeli army launched a wide assault on the Zeitoun neighborhood in southeastern Gaza City. Witnesses said the operation involved blowing up homes with explosive-laden robots, artillery fire, indiscriminate shooting, and mass displacement.

Israel has killed nearly 62,200 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

READ: Global Alliance for Palestine announces Global Day of Action for Gaza