Austria: Protest against Israel at public broadcaster headquarters

Pro-Palestinian activists in Austria held a protest inside the headquarters of the country’s public broadcaster ORF in Vienna, criticising its non-neutral coverage of Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

According to Anadolu’s correspondent, a group of activists entered ORF’s main offices on Thursday to denounce what they called biased reporting on Israel’s operations against the Palestinian people.

The protesters accused the broadcaster of failing to report the alleged genocide in Gaza in a neutral way.

Local media reported that one protester shouted inside the building: “You are also responsible for the genocide in Gaza.”

Footage shared in the media showed protesters writing on the floor with paint, claiming that the broadcaster “makes genocide possible.”

Austrian police stated in a statement that six protesters were arrested following reports of the incident.

