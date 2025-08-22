Egypt calls for immediate international intervention in Gaza crisis

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Cairo is deeply concerned over the Israeli government’s move to press ahead with plans for a large-scale military operation by its army in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the ministry explained that the plan aims to seize control of cities in the territory, describing it as a renewed attempt to reinforce Israel’s unlawful occupation of Palestinian land and a clear violation of international law and humanitarian law.

Egypt strongly condemned Israel’s escalation and expansion of its occupation in the West Bank and Gaza. It accused Israel of systematic crimes against civilians and attempts to displace Palestinians, saying such actions worsen the crisis. Cairo added that Israel’s conduct shows disregard for mediation efforts, a proposed ceasefire deal, and international calls to end the war and ease the humanitarian suffering of Palestinians after nearly two years of violations.

The statement also warned that the arrogance of power and continued violations of international law in pursuit of narrow political interests or extremist beliefs undermine international values and justice, fuel regional conflicts, and endanger long-term stability and relations among nations.

