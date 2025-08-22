IPC formally declares famine in Gaza Governorate, marks 1st in Middle East

Famine has been confirmed in Gaza Governorate, with projections that it will spread to the cities of Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis within weeks, according to a new analysis by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) released on Friday, marking the first one in the Middle East, Anadolu reports.

“As of 15 August 2025, Famine (IPC Phase 5)—with reasonable evidence—is confirmed in Gaza Governorate,” the UN-backed hunger monitoring system IPC said.

“After 22 months of relentless conflict, over half a million people in the Gaza Strip are facing catastrophic conditions characterized by starvation, destitution and death.”

Meanwhile, Jean-Marten Bauer, the director of Food Security and Nutrition Analysis of World Food Program, and Richard Peeperkorn, WHO representative in the occupied Palestinian territories, noted that “for the first time, we have a famine in the Middle East.”

READ: UNRWA warns of ‘manmade famine’ in Gaza, urges return to UN-led aid system

The IPC analysis warned that nearly a third of the population, 641,000 people, are expected to face catastrophic conditions by late September. Another 1.14 million, or 58%, will likely be in Emergency (IPC Phase 4).

Acute malnutrition is escalating at alarming rates. “Through June 2026, at least 132,000 children under five are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition—double the IPC estimates from May 2025. This includes over 41,000 severe cases of children at heightened risk of death,” the report said.

Also, 55,500 pregnant and breastfeeding women urgently require nutrition support.

The IPC attributed the crisis to a collapse of food systems, ongoing violence, and the near-total halt of aid. In July, 80% of households reported facing safety risks while seeking food, while food prices soared amid scarcity.

“Immediate, large-scale, unobstructed multi-sector humanitarian assistance is critical to avert further destitution, starvation and death,” the report warned. “This is not possible without an immediate ceasefire and end to the conflict.”

The Famine Review Committee emphasized that the catastrophe is “entirely man-made” and that “any further delay—even by days—will result in a totally unacceptable escalation of Famine-related mortality.”

Israel has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and led to food shortages and starvation deaths.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

READ: UN says 95% of recent displacements in Gaza are from Gaza City