Iranian President Pezeshkian says without missile capabilities, Iran could face Gaza’s fate

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasised that without the country’s missile capabilities, Iran would likely be experiencing a tragedy similar to that of the Gaza Strip.

Speaking to a gathering of Iranian expatriates in Belarus, Pezeshkian stated, “If we lacked missile power, our circumstances would mirror those of Gaza. It is imperative that we bolster our strength, as Israel continues to perpetrate injustices and crimes in the region freely and without facing deterrence”.

He asserted that Iran’s defensive and missile capabilities have been crucial in preventing the tragic events occurring in Gaza from unfolding on Iranian territory.

“My presidency commenced amid the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and continued through periods of conflict and strife,” Pezeshkian remarked. “However, we must remain steadfast in preserving our principles”.

The president further highlighted Iran’s historical significance, saying, “While many countries have emerged in recent times, Iran boasts a history that spans thousands of years. We must revive our culture and beliefs and empower our youth to achieve the recognition they deserve.”

He concluded by drawing attention to global injustices, stating, “The Zionist entity has committed egregious crimes against the Palestinian people, claiming the lives of more than 60,000 Palestinians before the world’s eyes.”

