Israel considers cutting water to northern Gaza ahead of planned displacement

The Israeli government is reportedly considering reducing the water supply to northern Gaza and repairing two water lines to the south, as part of preparations to displace Palestinians from Gaza City under a plan to occupy the entire Gaza Strip.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation on Thursday stated, “As part of Tel Aviv’s preparations to displace hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from Gaza City, Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is studying reducing the amount of water delivered to northern Gaza, while repairing two direct water lines to the southern part of the Strip.”

The official body said this move has the approval of the political leadership.

The step comes amid Israel’s use of water deprivation as a weapon in its campaign against Gaza, alongside measures that restrict food and block sufficient humanitarian aid from reaching the area.

Since January 2025, Israel has cut the supply of water from the Mekorot water company, described by Gaza’s government media office as the last “main source supplying Gaza governorates with water.”

