Gaza death toll tops 62,600 as 8 more Palestinians die of starvation

At least 62,622 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, Anadolu reports.

A ministry statement said that 61 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 308 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 157,673 in the Israeli onslaught.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

The ministry also noted that 16 Palestinians were killed and over 111 injured by Israeli army fire while trying to get humanitarian aid in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid to 2,076, with over 15,308 others wounded since May 27.

The ministry said that eight more Palestinians, including two children, died of malnutrition and starvation in the Israel-blockaded Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours. This brought the famine-linked death toll since October 2023 to 281 people, including 114 children.

Since March 2, Israeli authorities have completely closed all Gaza border crossings, creating famine for the territory’s 2.4 million population.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 10,778 people and injured 45,632 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

