Palestinian Foreign Ministry says international ties with Israel should be shaped by ‘commitment to international law’

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry urged all countries on Friday to shape their relationship with Israel based on adherence to international law and UN resolutions, Anadolu reports.

A statement said it “views with grave concern the series of incursions and invasions committed by the occupation army and the organized, armed settler militias in the occupied West Bank, violating it in full view of the international community.”

“Israel’s disregard for the international consensus rejecting settlement and annexation of the West Bank” demonstrates the government’s indifference to global appeals and positions, showing they have little effect on its “colonial” and “racist” policies.

The statement noted: “This necessitates a serious collective international stance to put an end to this recklessness and to compel the occupation to comply with international law.”

READ: Global Alliance for Palestine announces Global Day of Action for Gaza

The ministry urged all countries that have not yet recognized Palestine to expedite recognition to safeguard the two-state solution before it is lost.

Several countries, including the UK, France and Australia, had announced intentions to recognize Palestine during the UN General Assembly meetings in September.

Since October 2023, Israel’s offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed nearly 62,300 Palestinians and left the territory on the brink of famine.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, or UNRWA, said Friday that famine in Gaza was intentionally created by Israel, echoing findings from the UN-backed global hunger monitoring system IPC.

READ: Pro-Palestine supporters protest outside Israeli Embassy in London to draw attention to Gaza famine