EU ‘deeply regrets’ US sanctions on ICC officials

The EU foreign policy chief on Sunday voiced “deep regret” over the US decision to sanction officials of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Anadolu reports.

“The EU once again deeply regrets the decision to impose sanctions on the two deputy Prosecutors and on two judges of the ICC. This decision may impact the functioning of the Office of the Prosecutor and ongoing investigations,” Kaja Kallas said in a statement issued by the European External Action Service (EEAS), the EU’s diplomatic arm.

She voiced the EU’s “firm” support to the ICC, vowing further “support and contribution” to ensure the protection of the Court and its staff against external pressures or threats.

“Attacks or threats against the Court, elected officials, personnel and those cooperating with the Court are not acceptable. The ICC must be able to work independently and impartially,” the statement said.

Kallas called on all states to ensure “full cooperation” with the ICC, “including by the prompt execution of outstanding arrest warrants, and to enter into voluntary agreements.”

“We are monitoring the implications of the executive order and will assess possible further steps,” she added.

The latest sanctions, announced on Wednesday by the US, target two ICC judges and two deputy prosecutors. They followed similar measures against four judges in June and the court’s chief prosecutor earlier this year.