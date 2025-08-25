Middle East Monitor
Egypt defence minister inspects combat readiness in Western Military Region 

August 25, 2025 at 12:55 pm

Egyptian soldiers stand as the Egyptian flag is raised on the BPC Anwar el Sadate military cruise ship during the flag ceremony. [Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images]

Egypt Defence Minister Lieutenant General Abdel Majeed Saqr inspected on Sunday the Western Military Region Forces and called to maintain high combat readiness to ensure the country’s security and stability in light of regional security challenges.

The minister who is also a Commander-in-Chief of the Egyptian Armed Forces along with Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Ahmed Khalif met with Western Military Region soldiers as part of a series of meetings to communicate with fighters and ensure their combat readiness.

The Egyptian military spokesman said during the meeting, the minister stressed the importance of maintaining high combat readiness to confront all challenges as the true guarantee of the nation’s security and stability in light of the rapidly evolving events and changes taking place in the region.

The minister reviewed the latest developments in the region and the need to raise awareness and proper understanding among fighters of the events unfolding around them.

He urged them to maintain high morale and self-discipline, emphasising that the Armed Forces personnel are a symbol of pride and dignity and a role model for sacrifice and dedication for the nation.

For his part, Major General Hatem Mustafa Zahran, Commander of the Western Military Region, emphasised the soldiers’ commitment to achieving the highest levels of readiness and combat preparedness to carry out the missions assigned to them to defend the nation and preserve its capabilities, according to the spokesman.

0 Comments

