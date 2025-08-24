The Egyptian King Mohamed Salah; why does he step down when it comes to Gaza?

In a single season, Mohamed Salah swept five major individual honours: the Premier League Golden Boot, Premier League Player of the Year, Liverpool’s Player of the Season, plus awards from both the players’ union and fan associations. Such a remarkable collection cemented him not only as an extraordinary talent, but also as one of the most decorated Arab and African footballers in European history.

Yet despite his achievements, Salah has never been fully embraced by parts of the Western media. Bias and double standards remain stark: he is frequently overlooked in favour of European or South American players with far less impressive records. That neglect coincides with another uncomfortable truth — Salah himself often hesitates to speak up for the causes of his own people and region, most notably the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

At times, he has even appeared in advertising campaigns for brands like Pepsi, a company targeted by the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement for its links with Israel. These choices have fuelled disillusionment among Arab fans who expected their most celebrated footballer to avoid endorsing companies tied to Palestinian oppression.

A gesture that fell short

Recently, Salah drew praise for highlighting the killing of Palestinian footballer Salman Obaid, known as the “Palestinian Pelé”. By publicly asking UEFA who was responsible for Obaid’s death, Salah appeared to break the wall of silence surrounding so many athletes. His statement was widely shared and celebrated.

But the moment quickly soured. Obaid’s widow responded with a moving appeal, hoping Salah would take his solidarity further. Instead, the Liverpool star fell silent. For many, this exposed the limits of his stance: a symbolic gesture rather than a meaningful commitment.

Silence in Contrast

Salah’s reticence stands in stark contrast to other prominent figures in world football: Pep Guardiola, the celebrated Manchester City manager, condemned the “unjustifiable” violence in Gaza.

Antonio Rüdiger, Real Madrid’s German international, posted unequivocal messages of solidarity with Palestinians despite pushback from the Spanish press.

Other players across Europe and Latin America have raised the Palestinian flag on the pitch or used their platforms to denounce the devastation.

When non-Arab athletes are willing to take such risks, Salah’s silence feels even more glaring. As arguably the most influential Arab sportsman of his generation, his absence from the moral conversation carries immense weight — and disappointment.

Stardom and responsibility

Star power is not only measured in goals and trophies. True greatness lies in linking personal success with a broader commitment to justice and humanity. Salah, a global symbol of Egyptian resilience and Arab aspiration, carries with him a moral responsibility. Gaza is not just a “political issue”; in the words of UN officials and human rights experts, it is a textbook case of genocide.

For millions who look to Salah as a role model, his reluctance to speak boldly about Gaza raises troubling questions. If the “Egyptian King” cannot stand with the oppressed at such an historic moment, what message does that send to the young people who idolise him?

Between personal glory and history’s verdict

Salah may believe that silence shields his career from controversy or spares him hostile coverage in Britain and beyond. But history tells a different story: those who stand for justice are remembered with greater honour. Muhammad Ali is celebrated not only for his boxing, but for his fearless stand against the Vietnam War and racial injustice.

Salah now faces a similar test. Will he be remembered merely as a record-breaking striker, or as a global Arab icon who dared to speak when his people faced annihilation?

A call for courage

Speaking out for Gaza would not tarnish Salah’s legacy — it would elevate it. A single word from him could echo far beyond Anfield or Cairo, offering children in Gaza a sense that they are not abandoned by their heroes. History does not only count goals; it also records moments of conscience.

The Egyptian King has conquered football’s greatest stages. But Gaza asks a different question: will he defend his throne with courage, or surrender it through silence? True kings are not crowned only by medals and chants — but by the moral choices they make when humanity itself is at stake.

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.