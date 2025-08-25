Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Funeral of 64 Palestinians killed in latest Israeli attacks on Gaza

Relatives mourn as the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks across various areas of Gaza City are sent off for burial following funeral procedures at Al-Shifa Hospital on August 25, 2025 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

August 25, 2025 at 11:34 am

Relatives mourn as the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks across various areas of Gaza City are sent off for burial following funeral procedures at Al-Shifa Hospital on August 25, 2025 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Relatives mourn as the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks across various areas of Gaza City are sent off for burial following funeral procedures at Al-Shifa Hospital on August 25, 2025 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Relatives mourn as the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks across various areas of Gaza City are sent off for burial following funeral procedures at Al-Shifa Hospital on August 25, 2025 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Relatives mourn as the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks across various areas of Gaza City are sent off for burial following funeral procedures at Al-Shifa Hospital on August 25, 2025 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Relatives mourn as the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks across various areas of Gaza City are sent off for burial following funeral procedures at Al-Shifa Hospital on August 25, 2025 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Relatives mourn as the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks across various areas of Gaza City are sent off for burial following funeral procedures at Al-Shifa Hospital on August 25, 2025 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Relatives mourn as the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks across various areas of Gaza City are sent off for burial following funeral procedures at Al-Shifa Hospital on August 25, 2025 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Relatives mourn as the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks across various areas of Gaza City are sent off for burial following funeral procedures at Al-Shifa Hospital on August 25, 2025 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

IMAGES: Journalists and NGO activists in Gaza demands end to the war

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending