Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Gaza: Southern displacement impossible as shelter shortage exceeds 96%

August 25, 2025 at 3:02 pm

A view of the tent city along the shore of Gaza City, with buildings destroyed by the Israeli attacks in the background as Palestinians struggle to survive with limited shelter, food and basic necessities in Gaza City, Gaza on August 24, 2025. [Ali Jadallah - Anadolu Agency]

A view of the tent city along the shore of Gaza City, with buildings destroyed by the Israeli attacks in the background as Palestinians struggle to survive with limited shelter, food and basic necessities in Gaza City, Gaza on August 24, 2025. [Ali Jadallah – Anadolu Agency]

The Government Media Office in Gaza has said that displacement to the southern governorates is almost impossible, as they cannot absorb 1.3 million people forcibly displaced from Gaza City.

In a statement, the office warned: “With the Israeli occupation threatening to invade Gaza City, we caution against the worsening humanitarian disaster experienced by more than 2.4 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.”

The office added: “Since the occupation announced that it would allow the entry of tents and shelter supplies, only around 10,000 tents have actually entered Gaza. This represents just 4 per cent of the urgent need for 250,000 tents and caravans, highlighting the manipulation and deliberate delays in meeting essential humanitarian requirements.”

It pointed out that the deficit in providing shelter in Gaza has now exceeded 96 per cent, stressing that no tents or shelter materials are currently available at the crossings because of strict Israeli restrictions on the work of international organisations, which has further deepened the suffering of hundreds of thousands of displaced people.

READ: 90% of Gaza’s schools destroyed by Israel, UNRWA says

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending